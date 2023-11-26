Kebbi Police Command loses inspector to a lone car accident

By Haruna Aliyu
Kebbi State Police command on Sunday lost one of her officers in a lone car crash.
The lone accident reportedly happened along Koko/Jega road.
According to the Command’s image maker, SP Nafiu Abubakar, a Police Toyota Land Cruiser jeep with registration number 5465D was conveying 9 officers to a crime scene at Kendawa Village Dutsinmari under Koko/Besse local government was said to have bursted its tyres and sommersaulted many times killing inspector Said Idiya and injuring 8 others now receiving treatment at Kebbi Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi.
The late inspector has been buried according to Islamic rites while the injured officers are still in the hospital.
