Kano Guber polls: Sheath your sword — Police warn organizers of planned protests

The Kano Police Command on Friday warned organizers of planned protests in the state to have a change of mind and sheath their sword in order not to trigger violence in the state.

It was gathered that some supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and All Progressives Congress, APC were planning to stage street protests yesterday (Friday 24th) and today Saturday, 25th November 2023 against the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna said it has not received any formal notice from any of the parties about the planned protest or gathering, warning that anyone caught taking the laws into their hands will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said, “Credible information at the Command’s disposal revealed that some groups of people claiming to be political party supporters of both NNPP and APC are using various media platforms and mobilizing people and planning to go on the streets on Saturday, 25th November 2023 to stage protest against the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict. The information further revealed that the intention of the protesters is to shutdown the State and attack prominent political party opponents; the action which may likely result in violence.

“At this juncture, the police command is making it categorically clear that as no formal notice was received from any of these political parties about the plan to conduct any protest or gathering, the Police Command is issuing this warning to all residents of the State to be extra careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so only in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

“You will all recall that before and after the Kano State Governorship Court of Appeal ruling, the leaderships of both NNPP and APC had attended and signed peace accord among themselves before the Kano State Police Command where both buttressed their stand of working with the security agencies for the promotion of sustainable peace.

“The joint security agencies in the State have concluded all necessary arrangements to ensure that the well-being and security of the people of the State remain intact. Hence, those planning to come out on the planned dates for the protest are advised to change their mindset, sheath their swords and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies for the good of the State.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, calls on all residents to maintain calmness and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest, or procession that may trigger violence as joint security forces have since been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the State.

“Furthermore, the position of the law is very clear, whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The CP while appreciating the peace-loving people of the State for their cooperation, support and understanding, expressed the commitment of the Police Command to the protection of lives and properties of all residents in the State. He urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the Kano State Police Command emergency contact number,” the statement however reads.

Recalled that the Court of Appeal had in its judgment last Friday upheld the judgement of the tribunal, declaring APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as winner of the governorship election in the state and sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

The development had created tension in the state with protest erupting on Wednesday but police dispersed the protesters and brought the situation under control.