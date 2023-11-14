Kano govt suspends school exams over labour strike

The Kano State Ministry of Education has suspended secondary school qualifying examinations in the state due to the strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Recall that Vanguard reported that the NLC and TUC commenced strike action on Tuesday at midnight across the country.

The examinations were scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, but have now been postponed indefinitely.

The statement partly reads, “the State Ministry of Education, has suspended 2023 Secondary Schools Qualifying Examination (SSQE) scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, till further notice.”

The statement, signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, appealed to students and parents/guardians to bear with any inconvenience the suspension may have caused.

Similarly, banks, hospitals, and other public places in the state were affected by the strike.