Governor Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has cast his vote at his polling unit 11 located in Okene Agassa.

Bello cast the vote at the ongoing off-season November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

He performed his voting exercise around 9:33 am.

INEC officials arrived as early as 7:30 am and commenced voting process at exactly 8:30 a.m.