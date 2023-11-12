JUST IN: Gunmen kill five people in Rivers

Stock

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Gunmen have earlier today killed five persons in Ahoada area of Rivers State.

The victims were gunned down at Odiemerenyi Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

A source alleged that the killers were members of the wanted Iceland cult group that killed the DPO of Ahoada Police Division, SP. Bako Angbashim.

The source in the community noted that the killers had earlier ambushed a police patrol van, but missed their target before emptying into the community and killed the number of victims.

Details later…