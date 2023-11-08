Jonathan commiserates with Soludo over father’s death

File image of Governor Soludo in church.

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and the people of the State on the passing of his father Pa Simeon Soludo, who died at the age of 92.

Dr. Jonathan described the exit of the nonagenarian as painful and urged Soludo and his family members to be comforted by the good name and legacies left by his late father.

A statement issued by the former President’s spokesman Mr. Ikechukwu Eze stressed that Dr. Jonathan prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased in a condolence message he personally signed.

The message stated: “Although Pa Soludo exited this world at the age of 92, his exit has obviously thrown the family into a period of grief. The loss of a parent is always a very painful experience, given the supporting roles they play in our personal lives and in the wellbeing of our communities.

“Please be comforted by the fact that Pa Soludo’s good name, legacies and contributions to our country’s development will continue to endure, having nurtured worthy citizens like you and your siblings. May God grant his soul eternal rest and imbue you and your family with the strength of spirit to bear the loss.

“Your Excellency, I extend my deepest condolences to you, your family, and the entire people of Anambra state for this great loss.”