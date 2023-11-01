Nobody can take my political structure — Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By John Alechenu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nysome Wike, has said that no one can take over his political structure and that he can fight back against anyone fighting him unjustly.

Wike stated this on Wednesday while welcoming governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in his office.

The governors were on an intervention mission, following the political feud between Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara, and the minister, who is the immediate past governor of the state.

Wike vowed not to allow anyone to take his political structure, noting that he could never be intimidated by anyone.

His words: “Let me thank my brothers and friends for this wonderful visit, just to appreciate Mr. President for giving me this position and we will continue to work for Mr. President to realise his renewed hope agenda.

“I have made it clear to everybody that I am not here for any party. I am here for the interest of Nigeria and the unity of the country. I am still a PDP member and I have never hidden my decision.

“They have talked about the crisis in Rivers state. Let me tell anybody who cares that nobody can intimidate me.

“It does not matter whether you go and bring thugs, or you say you are Ijaw. If I want to do something I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup, it is provided for under the Constitution.

“About the rumours of money this and that, all that is rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m the FCT minister.

“But nobody can take away our political structure, no one. I have listened to them and for me, you cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies; those who fought you. Nobody does that.

“I hear they said I gave a limit of what he can do, I want 25 percent. These are ridiculous. I am not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure in Rivers state. I will not shut my eyes.

“Forget about the Obedience and the Atikus, who have lost, who felt I did not support them, and those who revoke their C of O.

“‘Wike did this, Wike did that’ because I did not support their presidential candidates. All those things I am not perturbed, I will only do what is right.

“The President is our father, he has spoken. We will see where it takes us. But no amount of propaganda; my conscience is clear nobody can rubbish me.

“I am not a person you can go to social media and say all kinds of things and you go free. So be careful I can fight back.”