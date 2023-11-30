‘It was time to move on’, Ego explains exit from Lagbaja’s band

Singer and actress Nwakaego Iheanacho Ogbaro, popularly known as Ego, has revealed what led to her exit from veteran musician Lagbaja’s Africano band in 2007.

Ego was a back-up singer to Lagbaja and featured on songs like “Konko Below”, “Nothing for You” and “Never Far Away” with the ace musician.

Explaining her exit, Ego said it was time to move on from the band and that there was no rift between herself and Lagbaja.

She urged her fans to stop spreading false narratives about her departure from the Africano band.

She tweeted: “We need to stop this “When Ego left Lagbaja, everything “dabarued” (lol) narrative…We are both doing very well in our separate endeavours. End of story. Gracias!”

On whether there is a chance of a collaboration between both singers in the future, Ego said it is not impossible.

“No it’s not. There is nothing to resolve. Just a case of when it’s time to move, you meeuuve. Working together again is not an impossibility,” she wrote.