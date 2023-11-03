Invincible Season 2: Who’s villain?

Invincible Season 2 has just premiered, and fans have a lot of questions about what they saw in the premiere episode. One prominent question is whether or not Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, is evil and a villain.

Omni-Man is not really evil in Invincible Season 2. While his actions are heinous, they were done out of sheer loyalty to the Viltrumite Empire.

Throughout the first season, Omni-Man was painted as a villain by people like Damien Darkblood. And he was viewed suspiciously after he committed a heinous act, which was the murder of the original Guardians of the Globe team.

In the season finale, he even fought his son Mark, aka Invincible, after the latter tried to stop him from taking over Earth for Viltrum.

Is Omni-Man Invincible Season 2 villain?

However, his lack of evil is shown when he spares his son’s life after failing to convince him to join forces. Omni-Man then leaves the planet in sadness and regret without conquering it for Viltrum. This proves that he was torn between his love for his son and his great loyalty to Viltrum and that he is redeemable.

Ultimately, Omni-Man is just a person who is molded by his surroundings and experiences.

He grew up on a planet where you could only survive if you were strong, as per Viltrumite standards. And he was raised to be cold, unrelenting, and focused on tasks given to him.

However, after meeting Debbie Grayson and siring Mark, he slowly changed due to his love for his family.

But the second season premiere showed an alternate reality where Omni-Man stayed antagonistic to Earth and evil. This is because his son not only did not question him but also joined him in taking over the planet.

Is Omni-Man the main villain in Invincible Season 2?

Omni-Man will not be the main villain of Invincible Season 2 if it follows the route established by the Invincible comic.

Omni-Man may likely be an antagonist in the first half of Season 2. But he will likely start getting redeemed by the second half. This is especially after he ends up meeting Andressa and sires Mark’s half-brother, Oliver, aka Kid Omni-Man. Yahoo