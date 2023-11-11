INEC SPO abducted, 12 others escape death in Bayelsa boat mishap

..election materials, personnel lost

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A Supervisory Presiding Officer, SPO, assigned for the Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State has been abducted by unknown persons.

Also, twelve election personnel narrowly escaped death when the boat conveying them ro Koluama on the Atlantic fringe of Southern ljaw LGA capsized.

However, the result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of the INEC staff were lost.

HOD Voter Education & Publicity of INEC, Bayelsa State, Mr. Wifred Ifogah confirmed this in a statement issued late Friday night.

The statement reads, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, Bayelsa State Office commenced the

movement of Personnel and electoral materials to the Registration Area Centers (RACs) on Friday 10th November, 2023.

“However we wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to Registration

Area-17 (Koluama) in Southem ljaw LGA capsized.

“Fortunately no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat

operator were rescued. We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal

effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311.

“INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of

election in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to Registration Area- 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty. The security agencies have been notified.”