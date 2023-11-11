INEC adjourns state collation of results in Bayelsa, Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the state collation of results for the Bayelsa governorship election.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta announced this late Saturday at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He said the collation will now take place by 10:00 am on Sunday. The election had been concluded in most parts of the state on Saturday evening.

Similarly, INEC has announced that the Collation of results in the Off Cycle Governorship Elections in Kogi State will commence at 10 am on Sunday.

The Commission announced the information at the Collation Centre of the state, in Lokoja.