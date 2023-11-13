Imolites spoke through massive votes, Uzodimma reacts to victory

Uzofdimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Monday Imo people gave him massive votes during last Saturday’s Imo governorship elections.

He stated this to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on his governorship victory.

According to Uzodimma, “Ndi Imo umunnem, you spoke volumes through your massive votes. It is an emphatic vote of confidence in our performance in office in the last four years. You did not prevaricate in making that statement. You came out boldly and joyously to give me your votes. Thank you very much indeed. This historic statement is a clear confirmation that all the different stakeholders who had earlier endorsed me for the governorship election because of our superlative performance in office have walked their talk.

“To all of you, including, but not limited to the youths, the women, traders, road transport workers, all other stakeholders, particularly Imo workers through their different unions such as the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), and the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULEGE), I say thank you very much indeed. I sincerely appreciate all of you. You have made me proud indeed. It is now my turn to keep my side of the bargain.

“On that note, I wish to repeat my earlier covenant with God and Imo people: ‘I will not let Imo people down and I will serve with utmost honesty and the fear of God. Let me be clear. Your message to me through your overwhelming endorsement is that you appreciate what I have done in office so far, and you want me to do even more. I heard you loud and clear. It is an invitation to do more and do better, and that is exactly what I will do.

“I do not take this victory lightly. I am aware of your desires and expectations. In this regard, let me reassure you that I will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Imo people under our 3R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. I will continue to provide transparent, accountable, and transformative leadership to the Imo people. I will continue to provide an inclusive platform for all Imo people to have a say in how they are governed. These are my promises, and I believe this was why you voted for me. And I will keep to the promises.

“In a democratic contest such as the one of last Saturday, only one person will emerge victorious. Since it has pleased God and Imo people to confer that honour and privilege on me, I congratulate and commiserate with my brothers who contested the election with me. They did not lose, but the Imo people won. This collective victory is for the good of the people and the progress of our State. I, therefore, call on all of them to join hands with me to continue to build the Imo of our collective dreams.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to Imo people who trooped out in their thousands to cast their votes and make this a true democratic contest. I am truly proud of you all. I am immensely grateful to the agents of my Party, APC, across the 305 wards in the state who stood firm in the defence of our votes. You have made me proud also. I also acknowledge my indebtedness to all the political appointees who campaigned for me and our Party and who also mobilised voters and protected their votes on the day of the election.

“I want to extend my profound gratitude to the religious leaders in the State for their relentless and fervent prayers for peace in the State and particularly for peaceful elections. It is also to your credit that you initiated the Charter of Equity, which was designed to reduce tension and acrimony in governorship elections in the State.

“In the same vein, I thank the Elders Council for adopting the Charter of Equity document wholeheartedly and for tirelessly marketing it to our people in the 27 local government areas. There is no doubt whatsoever that all your efforts paid off handsomely; translating to the historic outcome of the election.”

“I also wish to thank our traditional rulers for all their prayers for the peaceful conduct of the election. I am sincerely grateful to you, our Royal Fathers. For INEC, the security agencies and others who saw to it that the election was peaceful, free and fair, you are the true heroes of the election and worthy defenders of our democracy. I thank you all,” he said.

Meanwhile, five political parties backed Governor Uzodimma’s governorship victory they include Dr. Iwuanyanwu Issac of Booth Party, Hon. Edoziem Clinton Chibuike of Allied Peoples Party, Isiodu Uchechukwu of PRP, Prince Andy Anyabuike, ZLP, and Dr. Lawrence Cole Okwara of NRM.