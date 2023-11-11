ImoGuber2023: Uzodimma expresses satisfaction with INEC, commends turnout  

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 off-season election has expressed satisfaction with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the ongoing election.

Uzodimma lauded the residents of the state, especially his community, for trooping out enmasse to cast their ballots.

The governor also commended the security operatives for ensuring calm and general safety during the election so far.

Over two million voters are eligible to vote in Saturday’s governorship election.

A total of 18 political parties are presenting candidates in the ongoing election.

However, the election is considered a three-horse race between the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Achonu of LP.

According to INEC, there are 2,419,922 registered voters in the state, but only 2,318,919 of them who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are eligible to vote in the election.

The number of registered voters is 6.5 percent more than the 2,272,293 recorded for the previous 2019 elections in the southeastern state.