Imo residents await declaration of winner, as Uzodimma clears all 27 LGs

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The collation of last Saturday’s Imo governorship election results from the 27 council areas of Imo state, has been concluded.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, state Collation and Returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, stated this at the INEC’s office, in Owerri, after he had announced the final results from the Mbaitoli Council area.

He asked for a break which will last for an hour, after which the final results and a winner will be declared.

However, based on the INEC results of the 27 council areas of the state declared, the incumbent governor Hope Uzodimma, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was leading.

He was followed by the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the governorship candidate, of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu