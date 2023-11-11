Imo off-cycle-election: They can’t stop my winning – PDP guber candidate 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Saturday, said nobody can stop him from winning the governorship election.

He stated this while fielding questions shortly after he voted at his polling unit 012 at Amaimo Central School in Ikeduru local council area in the state.

Anyanwu’s stand was that any issue of ballot snatching or violence would not count based on INEC’s instruction.

He mentioned that, “One Charles Amadi came to disturb. I do not care because they cannot stop my winning. I am sure our agents have made a formal report about it.

“INEC has said that any place that there is violence or snatching of election results that result will not count that is while I am not bordered.”