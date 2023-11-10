Imo: INEC denies withdrawing passwords from officials

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has debunked social media reports to the effect that passwords for result upload have been withdrawn from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State.

Chief Press Secretary to the once Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

He said; “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been drawn to a story attributed to unknown “concerned workers” of the Commission that passwords for result upload have been withdrawn from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State. This is untrue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Presiding Officers (POs), and not APO1s, are responsible for result upload to the IReV.

“All the passwords have been securely released for use by designated officials in line with the Commission’s procedure.

“The public should expect more of such insinuations before, during and after the elections, and continue to discountenance them”.