Imo Guber: Orlu elders back APGA candidate Tony Ejiogu

In a last-minute decision that may deal a fatal blow to the second-term ambition of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the highest decision-makers in the Governor’s constituency, the Orlu Elders Council has decided to back the opposition, APGA’s Tony Ejiogu for tomorrow’s governorship election.

Orlu, the zone where the governor comes from, has one of the highest voting blocks among the three zones in the state.

Rising from a meeting held Friday afternoon, November 10th, 2023, the Chairman of the Council, Professor Francis Dike (SAN) who announced this to newsmen noted that among all the candidates vying for the governorship position in the State, Sir Tony Ejiogu stands out, as his manifesto is a manifestation of a man who has the passion and burning desire for the progress of Imo State.

“We have seen and interacted with other governorship candidates in the state, Sir Tony Ejiogu is the best among all of them,” he added.

While praying for Sir Tony Ejiogu to succeed, Professor Francis also urged Imolites to come out enmasse and exercise their franchise.

The Orlu Elders Council has its members drawn from different walks of life including politicians, the academia, the religious, players in commerce and industry, elders, and traditional rulers.

Those in attendance include Chief Kingsley Kuffery, Barr. Ukwuegbu Azubuike, Prof Innocent Chuka Okonkwo, Emma Uzuegbu, Eze Obi Diaegwu Ikwuano, Prof Ukachukwu Awozieh, Eze Emmanuel Obiakor, Chief H.C. Onukwor, Hon A.B. Onukwor, Chief Ejike Uche, Prof Protus Uzoma and Sir Iheka, amongst others.

All the elders took turns to pray for Ejiogu, including the two kings present who prayed for him with the symbolic act of washing his hands and feet.