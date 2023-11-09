Imo guber: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of electoral materials to all 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The electoral body distributed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines, ballot papers, and result sheets for the election to the 27 LGAs at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s branch in Owerri.

Briefing journalists while the distribution of the sensitive materials was ongoing, the Southeast National Commissioner, Kenneth Ukeagu, said the electoral umpire was ready for Saturday’s poll in the state.

He assured that elections would take place in all the local government areas in the state.

Ukeagu said with the commission on top of its plans for the election, he doesn’t foresee any hitch.

He added that INEC staff members had been trained and charged to discharge their responsibilities professionally during the poll.

He, therefore, urged the electorate in the state to come out en mass to elect a governor of their choice on Saturday.

Ukeagu said, “We are ready for the election. We are distributing sensitive materials to all the LGAs in the state because elections will take place in all the LGAs in the state. We have received assurance from the security agents for the provision of adequate security during and after the election.

“On our part, we are ready and on top of our plans. The people of the state have to come out on Saturday and elect a governor of their choice,” he added.