Imo 2023: Lamidi Apapa offshoot of APC –  LP dep gov candidate Tony Nwulu

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Tony Nwuu, has alleged that the factional leader of the party, Lamidi Apapa, is an offshoot of the ruling All Progressives Congress (LP).

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Nwulu claimed that the APC is sponsoring Apapa while answering questions on attempts by the Apapa-led faction to prevent the party’s candidate, Athan Achonu, from contesting.

His words: “It’s not a temporary relief; the truth is that we all know that the Lamidi Apapa group is an offshoot of the APC, and they’ve never failed to demonstrate themselves as one.

“So when you see what they did right from the time the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was at the tribunal, you will understand they’ve been playing the part the APC wants them to play.

Speaking further, Nwulu stated that he’s not swayed but focused on Saturday’s election in the state.

He said, “We are not bothered by their antics; we know that they are being sponsored, and we’re not going to be swayed by what they are doing. We’re focused on the election and we’re not going to let them distract us.