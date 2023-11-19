I’m no longer a nobody in Nollywood – Actress, Aramide Ottun

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nollywood actress in the Yoruba sector, Aramide Ottun, has come a long way to establishing herself as a force to reckon with. She posted a bit of motivational lines on her Instagram page this week, stating, ” success hits differently when no one believes in you”.

The lines brought back the memory of her interview with Potpourri two years ago when she stated that many of her colleagues tried to discourage her from pursuing a career in acting.

She had narrated, “Disappointment can’t be overlooked, I started as a nobody. Loads of uncharitable things were thrown at me. One producer once told me I wasn’t good enough. Another colleague told me I was wasting my time but with hard work, being focused with persistence got me this far and fast forward the past to the present, through hard work I later got both the producer and that colleague of mine to work for me on one of my projects. I’m sure they must have forgotten what they said but those words motivated me, it made me grow a thick skin. The past motivates me to work on my present. And to my mentors and guidance I will forever be grateful.” Aramide Ottun has since produced many films and featured in many more.