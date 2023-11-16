I’m giving up smoking – Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

American rapper and actor, Snoop Dogg says he’s calling time on smoking after a meeting with his family.

Originally known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, he has become famous and a point of reference for describing heavy smokers of marijuana.

Although most of his followers, through their comments under the post on Instagram, find it hard to believe, this may well be the end of an era.

The post on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram reads “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

It was once claimed that the rapper, 52, had someone rolling 75-150 joints for him per day, which he later disputed.

He had also, March this year, admitted he had moderated his weed intake after becoming a grandfather.

Snoop had in 2015 launched his own platform called Merry Jane, a lifestyle media site that serves as an information hub for everyone interested in weed.