I’ll develop gas-based economy in Bayelsa – Sylva vows

The Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, has vowed to develop a gas-based economy in the state if elected governor.

Sylva made this vow in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

The APC candidate assured that Bayelsa would be best run on a gas-based economy, saying, “There is a need to develop an economy in Bayelsa State as far as I’m concerned…

“A gas-based economy, because I’m aware that Bayelsa is home to a lot of the gas resources in Nigeria. More than 50% of the gas going into burning energy is from Bayelsa. It would help in enabling petrochemicals in methanol and fertilizers.”

He hopes to do this in conjunction with the private sector, adding that he will resolve issues hindering power stabilization, oil theft, and agricultural development.

Recall that the Appeal Court in Abuja on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling stopping Sylva from participating in the upcoming November 11 election.

Sylva expressed his hopes that INEC would announce his reinstatement in hopes that he would be re-elected as governor and gain the opportunity to round off unfinished projects he began that were abandoned by his predecessor.

According to him, many projects he began before his removal from office in 2012 were neglected, abandoned, or unaccounted for. He explained his 6-point plan to improve the state.

He said, “I have been saying everywhere that during my campaign trail, I have a 6-point agenda. I’m aware that I don’t have a very long tenor; at best, I have a 4-year tenor. I want to hit the ground running.

“One of the biggest problems Bayelsa has is human capacity. I want to be able to create human capacity in my state. The problem is that we haven’t seen human beings as resources. If we don’t develop resources, it becomes an albatross.”

He stated that he will also focus on education and skill acquisition, which has always been his plan, despite all the infrastructure he attempted to establish being abandoned or transformed into polytechnic schools.

Sylva also stated that he would also place emphasis on creating infrastructure in the water and power sectors.