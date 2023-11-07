Ikotun residents in fear as daylight robbers invade Governor’s Road

By Efe Onodjae

Residents of Governor Road in Ikotun area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have urged the Lagos State police and other security agencies to curb the attacks and armed robberies in the area.

The residents said they now live in fear due to the surge in brazen daylight attacks and robberies by armed gangs targeting innocent citizens.

A resident of the area told Vanguard that the alarming trend began last month and has continued unabated, resulting in loss of lives and property.

Most of the attacks and robbery incidents, he noted, were around the Governor Road area, including Lanre Bus Stop, Odo Eran, White House Bus Stop, among others.

The primary targets of these criminals, the source said, include POS operators, Okada riders, boutique owners and liquor stores.

The fear of these relentless attacks had forced some businesses to remain closed.

According to an eye witness, the armed robbers, often in large number, conduct their operations between noon and 4p.m., causing chaos among unsuspecting passersby and those in their workplaces.

The most recent attack occurred on November 5, 2023, in the Odo Eran area of Governor Road in Ikotun around 12:30p.m.

It was learned that men wielding guns and dangerous weapons unleashed terror, shooting into the air and scouring the streets for victims.

POS operators, traders, motorcycle riders, commuters, and even worshippers fell victim to the robbers, who disposses their victms of valuables.

Another source said residents were deeply frustrated and anxious about the increasing number of robberies as thet call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deploy additional security personnel to tackle daylight robbery in the community.

They expressed concern that insecurity was becoming a norm in Ikotun and neighbouring areas, emphasizing that the police have been slow to respond to such attacks.

An elderly man, whose motorbike was stolen in broad daylight, said: “My Okada was taken from me, and I’m bewildered because this bike is under hire purchase. I haven’t completed the payment for the motorcycle. My life is in shambles, and I pray to God for help.”

Another resident of Odo-Eran disclosed that while Governor ‘sRoad wasn’t associated with robbery, the daylight robbery incidents have become frequent in Odo-Eran, with the road connecting Governor’s Road also affected.

Attempts to reach Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, for reaction proved abortive, as calls made to his phone were unanswered A text message sent to him had not been replied at press time.