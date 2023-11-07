IGP bars vehicular movement in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has said that there will be no movement of vehicles on the roads in the three states – Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa – observing off-season governorship elections.

The IGP, who made the announcement on Tuesday, also said canoes, ships, boats and other vessels will not be allowed on the waterways of the three states starting from Friday.

Egbetokun disclosed that the decision was in line with measures put in place to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the three states.

The police chief also restricted some state-owned security outfits from carrying out operations during the exercise.

He disclosed this at the ongoing press briefing at Force Headquarters, and revealed that both marine and gunboats have been deployed in the three States considering the riverine terrain of the states.

The police boss, speaking through the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the three states have been fortified with different security equipment including helicopters that will be for aerial patrol.