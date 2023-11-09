IGP appoints new CP for Rivers

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Olatunji Disu as the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.

IGP Egbetokun also appointed seven police officers to lead different commands as part of the ongoing measures to strengthen security.

The appointments of the new top police personnel will also serve as measures to combat violent crimes, and enhancing optimal coordination of police operations in the country.

The new appointments were contained in a signal already dispatched.

It said the redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect.

In the signal, the police chief charged the new CPs to demonstrate professional competence in their new offices they have been assigned to lead across the country.

The Rivers State new CP will be replacing CP Nwonyi Emeka, a week after Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State accused some police officers of attempting to kill him when he went to access the level of damage done to the State House of Assembly following an explosion that greatly affected the hallowed chambers.

The State House of Assembly had also attempted to impeach Governor Fubara, leading to days of protests staged by youths in the state.

Vanguard reported that the demonstration led to the arrest of 150 youths and the death of a youth by a stray bullet from police.

Disu’s new appointment comes barely seven months after he was promoted alongside thirty-two others from the rank of deputy commissioner of police to commissioner of police and was subsequently appointed by the IGP as his principal staff, leading and coordinating the security team attached to the IGP’s office and others.

Prior to this time, Disu was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and previously served at the State Criminal Investigation Department for Rivers Command as the Deputy Head of the Unit