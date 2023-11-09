Idjerhe Kingdom marks King’s 3rd coronation anniversary

… Calls for Govt Support

By Paul Olayemi

Idjerhe Kingdom was all colour and glitz yesterday as the people gathered to celebrate HRM Monday Obukowho Whiskey’s third year anniversary on the throne of his forefathers. Adorned in their beautiful traditional attires, the elated subjects danced through the streets in a vibrant procession led by their revered monarch from the sacred palace of chiefs to the magnificent royal palace.

In his address, King Monday expressed pride in Idjerhe’s rich heritage and diversity. “As paramount ruler of this great kingdom with dukes across three clans, over 200 chiefs both home and abroad call Idjerhe home,” he proudly stated. The king also shed light on how colonial masters corrupted their original name, “Idjerhe”, which shares similarity with “Jesse” in the Bible, making them uniquely mentioned.

While acknowledging the challenges of his reign facing change resistors, the king highlighted unprecedented peace and development through modernizing practices. However, he voiced hope that political parties prioritize Idjerhe’s interests beyond campaigns. “We pledge unwavering support in return for our continued prosperity,” the king assured.

The sombre king also remembered the 1998 Atigwor pipeline fire, which killed over 1,000 villagers. He decried the arrests of survivors instead of aid, leading to needless deaths. Though a hospital was later built, it now lies abandoned.

King Monday made an urgent appeal to the government to complete and take over the hospital, as well as establish an institution focusing on petroleum knowledge. “The magnitude of loss demands intervention for our neglected people,” he pleaded.

Chief Onosia Obriki dispelled rumors of the king’s removal, commending his development works. Veteran journalist Felix Ofuo, who has known the king for 30 years, described him as a communication mastermind and godly man superbly promoting Idjerhe.

As celebrations continue with renewed hope, the address reaffirmed Idjerhe Kingdom’s pride and reiterated calls for the government to rectify the past and support and the peace-loving people of Idjerhe