The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Abuja assured Nigerian youths of her passion and dedication to championing their affairs.

Mrs Maryam Yusuf, the ministry’s Head of Press, disclosed in a statement that the minister gave the assurance when receiving a delegation of senior officials of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led during the courtesy visit by its Speaker, Mrs Azeezat Yishawu, in Abuja.

“I am passionate and dedicated to anything that concerns youth affairs.

“Let’s pray for the Speaker for her stewardship in the Parliament, and I will give the assurance that I will look into the challenges of the Parliament and then provide the necessary support.

“I have watched from a distance and seen how she is steering the ship of the Parliament and she has done well.

”It is my hope and desire to see that you evolve into bigger responsibilities and take on bigger roles,” the minister was quoted as saying.

“This is your ministry, this is your home. I have taken note of all your challenges, requests and of course all the good work that the Parliament has done.

“This is very impressive and the ministry will take all necessary steps to address the challenges,” the minister said.

Ibrahim promised to study the report on the National Youth Security Summit, saying she is very passionate about women and youths.

“When it comes to youths and women, this is my passion, especially supporting them because I see myself in them,” she said.

The minister attributed the success of Yishawu partly to the support she enjoyed from the Parliament’s male members.

She said there was the need to give women more space to exhibit their leadership qualities.

In her address, Yishawu said they were in the ministry to assure the minister of their support and the readiness to provide all the necessary support to help her succeed.

She told the minister that the Youth Parliament had also come to avail her with a comprehensive report on the research it had carried out on 20 states.

“The report will be helpful in policy formulation and programme implementation that will greatly impact positively on the youths.”

She said the Parliament under her leadership had carried out some activities such as the National Youths Security Summit.

The summit was held in 2022 to examine how young people can participate in keeping peace in the country.

Yishawu added that the research on drug abuse due to sudden increase in cases of drug abuse and social vices by young people, and issues relating to youth employment were also done.