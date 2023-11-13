I have evidences of mutilation, overvoting in 17 LGAs in Kogi – Dino Melaye

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has alleged that there were cases of mutilation, overvoting, and suppression of voters in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

He said, “I have evidence; you will see where PDP’s votes were reduced; results sheets are mutilated. PDP’s votes were reduced and canceled, while those of the APC were increased.

Melaye made this allegation in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

The PDP candidate had earlier called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the elections held in five local government areas of Kogi State.

Dino made this known on his verified Twitter account (now X platform). He listed Okene, Okehi, Ajaokuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo as local government areas where ‘scams are coordinated’.

In his words: “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC”.