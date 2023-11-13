I declined marriage proposals from three actresses – Bovi

Bovi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma otherwise known as Bovi, has disclosed that three actresses offered to marry him despite his marital status.

The renowned comedian and actor, however, said he turned down the offers from them, adding that they came with responsibility.

Bovi said he was approached with the shocking marriage proposals, while at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), on Saturday.

He disclosed this on his Instagram page on Sunday which he posted alongside photos and videos of himself from the AFRIFF event.

“Last night @afriff 3 actresses offered me marriage for a year. I turned them down because the offers came with responsibility,” he wrote.

Reacting to it, actress Sharon Ooja told the comedian to inform his admirers that she is the new bodyguard for his wife, promising to teach them a lesson in the streets.

“Look at my guy. My own friend !!! Tell those actresses I’m Kris body guard I go meet them for streets stay blessed,” Ooja wrote.

Bovi and his wife, Kris Asimonye, who got married in 2009, stirred reactions some weeks back following their wedding renewal.

He shared an amorous video of him and his wife on the beach, as he revealed that they had renewed their vows on water, with mariners as officiating ministers.