How to help someone who’s been stabbed

In a trending video on Twitter (X), some yet-to-be-identified ladies could be seen involved in a scuffle and dragging a knife between themselves. However, one of them cut the other’s right hand, with blood rushing out from the wound.

The bleeding continued for some time while people at the scene looked on and only made videos without attempts to save the wounded lady.

In another video, the wounded lady could be captured lying lifeless in her own pool of blood.

Attending to a stab wound requires immediate action and concentration to be able to effectively provide the first aid essential to stop the bleeding and save the life of the person injured.

At this point, every second counts as there’s an opening in the victim’s body, which could lead to much blood loss.

Get the victim to lie down

Before you do anything else to attend to the stab wound, get the person to lie down on the ground. This will make it easier to help stabilise the victim and avoid a rush or panic.

Apply pressure to the wound to help stop or slow the blood flow, and call for help.

Apply pressure around the wound

If there is an object in the wound, don’t remove it, as this could make the bleeding a lot worse. Apply pressure around it.

Watch out for signs of shock

While following the steps to stop the bleeding, watch for signs of shock in the injured person, including:

Passing out (losing consciousness)

Feeling very dizzy or light-headed, like the person may pass out.

Feeling very weak or having trouble standing up.

Being less alert. The person may suddenly be unable to respond to questions, or he or she may be confused, restless, or fearful.

Get the injured person to the hospital as early as possible.