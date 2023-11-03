How to apply, benefit in Canada 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan

Canada has unveiled its Immigration Levels Plan that guides the number of new permanent residents to relocate to the North American country in each of the next three years.

Canada’s immigration levels will remain unchanged from its current targets as it will target the admission of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024.

In 2025 and 2026, Canada will look to welcome 500,000 new immigrants each year.

The targets are the same as those announced under the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025.

In 2024, Canada will look to welcome about 281,135 immigrants under the economic class or 58% of the annual target. By 2026, this will rise to 301,250 immigrants or 60% of the annual target.

The family class target, in 2024, will be 114,000 immigrants, or 24% of all admissions. This will rise to 118,000 immigrants by 2026, which will also be 24% of all admissions.

Humanitarian admission targets will be 89,865 immigrants in 2024, or about 19% of all admissions.

These totals include refugees, protected persons, and those admitted for humanitarian, compassionate, or other reasons. By 2026, the target will be 80,832 immigrants, or 16% of admissions.

The Express Entry target will be 110,700 permanent resident admissions in 2024, and this will rise to 117,500 immigrants in each of 2025 and 2026.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) target will be 110,000 immigrants in 2024, and rise to 120,000 in 2025, and another 120,000 in 2026.

Spousal, Partner, and Children sponsorship has a target of 82,000 admissions in 2024, and this will rise to 84,000 in each of 2025 and 2026.

Meanwhile, the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) target will be 32,000 immigrants in 2024, followed by 34,000 immigrants in each of 2025 and 2026.

There are different Canadian immigration programs, including the following:

· Federal Skilled Worker or FSW (Express Entry)

· Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

· Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

· Quebec-Selected Skilled Workers Program

Express Entry is the fastest and most popular way to get a permanent residency in Canada.

The Canadian government uses an online system called Express Entry which processes and organises the applications for skilled workers to immigrate and enter Canada for permanent residence.

Here are the steps to take to benefit from the plans:

Step 1: Find out if you are eligible

There are two ways to know about your eligibility for a plan that is part of Express Entry. This requires you to answer a few questions to see if you meet the minimum requirements.

Step 2: Check your score

If you are eligible for one or more of the Express Entry programmes and submit your profile, you will be ranked in the Express Entry pool using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Step 3: Get your documents ready

You do not need to upload documents to submit a profile, but you may need information from some or all of these documents:

A passport or travel document

Language test results

Proof of Canadian education or an educational credential assessment report for immigration purposes if you are applying through the Federal Skilled Workers Program, or you want to get points for the education you got outside Canada.

Proof of funds

You will need to upload copies of the documents you used for your profile. Most applicants will also need to upload the following:

· Police certificates

· Medical exams

· Proof of funds

· Birth certificate

Other documents

You only need to submit these if Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) include them in your personalised document checklist. Your application may not be refused or rejected if you do not submit these documents. They are only used to check if you meet the requirements of the programme you are applying for.

Step 4: Fill out your profile

Your Express Entry profile is where you provide information about yourself. If you are eligible, IRCC will accept you into our pool of candidates and give you a CRS score. Completing an online Express Entry profile or entering the pool does not guarantee that you will get an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Step 5: Get an invitation and apply

IRCC sends out invitations to apply to the candidates with the highest scores in the pool. If you are invited to apply, you will have 60 days to submit your application.

