How I’m supporting SMEs – Entrepreneur, Rasheed Jaiyeola

Bukka Hut will hold the fourth edition of its Bukka Hut Yard Sale, an initiative established in 2020 to foster economic empowerment among Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 – “Decent Work and Economic Growth,” the Bukka Hut Yard Sale has experienced significant growth since its inception.

This year’s edition, scheduled from November 29th to December 3rd, 2023, will showcase a hundred SMEs at five Bukka Hut locations: Lekki 1, Lekki 2, Ogudu, Yaba, and Ikorodu.

By providing a platform during the festive season at their locations, Bukka Hut offers SMEs an opportunity to leverage the festive surge, enabling them to display their products and services to a wider audience, expand their customer base, and enhance their sales. This initiative underscores Bukka Hut’s dedication to community development and sustainability.

Rasheed Jaiyeola, Founder and CEO of Bukka Hut, expressed, “The Bukka Hut Yard Sale embodies our commitment to giving back to the community and fostering economic empowerment. Our initiative aims to support entrepreneurship and provide SMEs a platform to enhance their business visibility while bringing the Christmas market closer to our customers.”

Recognized for its people-centric initiatives that promote empowerment and excellence since its establishment in 2011, Bukka Hut comprises 16 operational restaurants, six Suya & Grills spots, four lounges, an Academy, and a Snacks brand. This initiative marks the brand’s continued commitment to exceptional service and innovative initiatives.