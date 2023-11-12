How design thinking’ ll drive user-centered product dev’t — Tech expert

By Ezra Ukanwa

In an increasingly digitized world where user experience shapes the success of products and services, tech expert is advocating for the use of design thinking in product development.

He said design thinking is a problem-solving approach that puts the user at the center of the innovation process, adding that its gaining momentum as companies recognize the importance of delivering customer-centric solutions.

The tech expert, Akinade Akinadeniyi Akin, who is also a Senior product designer, in a statement, said: “In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive business landscape, creating digital products that not only meet user needs but also generate revenue and value for businesses is a daunting task.

“Senior Product Designers like you play a pivotal role in bridging this gap. You possess the skills, experience, and mindset needed to apply the principles of Design Thinking to develop user-centered solutions that drive success.

“Having designed for Fintech, Education and Emerging tech industries, I learnt that user behaviours are different across board. At the core of Design, your thinking must be about anticipating these users and how they would approach your app.

“This means that every decision made during the product development process is based on the needs, behaviours, and feedback of the end-users. In a book I read, I remember the writer saying “To be above the fray… a writer is King. He should look with love upon his subject, even when the subject is himself. A good designer would strive to see as a user would see, and then trace those steps in his designs. This is why user stories must be carefully crafted.

“The process of learning about the users, defining their problems, ideating solutions, prototyping, and testing ensures one crafts a product that makes them feel at home. By doing so, you create digital products users would readily come back to, just because there is a very good experience they have or satisfaction while using it.

“In the real world, as a Senior Product Designer, your role involves more than just creating visually appealing interfaces. It’s about understanding the motivations, pain points, and goals of the people who will use the product. This understanding serves as the foundation for all design decisions.

“I have designed for startups to global giants and for various industries like finance, payments, e-commerce, and logistics and each sector has its unique challenges and user expectations. To thrive in this space, one must be versatile, and willing to embrace new and fresh ideas.

“This is why working in an open and collaborative environment which involves teams and even end-users works best. There is no boss saying “this is how I want it”, rather it is a group of people deciding what would work for them creating it.”