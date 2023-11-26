Gunmen kill Imo monarch, as CP deploys special squad

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Unknown gunmen last Saturday night kidnapped and murdered a traditional ruler, Eze Joe-Benz Ochulor, Olu 1 of Otulu Amumara, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, confirmed this incident said: “The information is true.”

Further more, an eyewitness said the monarch was “kidnapped last Saturday night. His body was found far away from the community. It is shock to all of us. We are in pain as i talk to you now. He was kidnapped by 8pm Saturday night. His body was found at the road side.

However, it was gathered at the time of filing this story from an intelligence officer that the the new Imo state commissioner of police, Aboki Danjuma has deployed special squad to apprehend the killers.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police has set up a high powered investigative team to fish out the assailant and make them face the wrath of the law. The CP has also deployed special tactical team to go after the killers and apprehend them.”

It should be recalled that The Imo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, party’s ward chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area, Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, has been murdered. It happened last Thursday.