Gunmen attack Adamawa police headquarters

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Adamawa State Police command has confirmed the attack on its headquarters by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, the 22nd of November.

The Police Public Relations officer, Suleiman Nguroje (SP) said further details of the attack will be released as soon as possible.

The Police image maker disclosed further that a full investigation into the attack has commenced and the public will be informed in the shortest possible time.

Sporadic gunshots from the attack jiltered residents of Yola, the state capital in the night though relative peace has now returned to the capital.

The attacked police headquarters is some meters from the Government House Yola.