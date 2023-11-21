Guinness World Records: Longest handmade wig took 11 days; N6m – Helen Williams

Helen Williams, who made World Guinness Records for the longest handmade wig has revealed what the project cost her.

The businesswoman said it took 11 days and over N6 million to make the wig which is 351.28m (1,152ft 5in) long.

Helen Williams, the wigmaker, made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Vanguard.



Speaking on how she wanted to stop the project, the ‘wig instructor’ said: “I wanted to stop when making and breaking Guinness records became a pandemic. But for the money invested in it I would have stopped.