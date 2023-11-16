Guinness, FRSC task drivers on responsible drinking to avert accident

By Peter Egwuatu

Guinness Nigeria Plc, one of the leading breweries in Nigeria has advised drivers to drink responsibly to avert road accidents and reduce death casualties on Nigeria roads.

The advise was given during its collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and other key stakeholders to reinforce their commitment to road safety and promote responsible alcohol consumption as part of their annual “Ember Month” campaign.

John Musunga, Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, emphasized the significance of the “ember month” campaign, stressing the company’s commitment to promoting the act of responsible drinking amongst commercial drivers especially during the ember months where there would be a hike in the number of travelers moving from Lagos to their home town.