Guber Polls: Why we’ll win Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi-PDP

…restates call for the sack of Imo REC

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed confidence that its candidates in Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States will win convincingly given facts on the ground.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, no other political party campaigned as vigorously as the PDP in all the states concerned.



He added that, outside the party, no other party has the right kind of policy and programmes targeted at improving the welfare and wellbeing of ordinary citizens.



Ologunagba said, “As you are aware, the Governorship election in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States comes up this Saturday, November 11, 2023.

“The PDP has been engaged in very vigorous, issue-based and people-driven campaigns in the three States.

“Our candidates are standing strong with the people and we are sure of coasting to victory on Saturday in the three State. The signals are all green.”



The party Spokesman went on to give a state by state breakdown of the party’s projections.

For Kogi State: Ologunagba said, “In Kogi we have a very popular candidate, Sen. Dino Melaye, whose popularity has rendered the APC candidate Usman Ododo practically mute.



“Our Party, the PDP is leading in the three senatorial zones. Governor Yayaha Bello is already overwhelmed and he has technically accepted defeat, especially with the triumph of Senator Hadiza Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, in the Kogi Central Senatoral District which is an affirmation of the popularity and acceptability of our Party in the State.



“The APC has lost its voice, that is why they are no longer campaigning in Kogi State

“The APC is now jittery and in mortal fear of the PDP. Only this morning, the APC-led Kogi State Government denied our Party the use of the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja for our Campaign grand-finale scheduled for Thursday.

“This panic mode of the APC cannot stop our Party and the people of Kogi State. We will hold our Rally and go ahead to win the Governorship election in Kogi State on Saturday.”

For Bayelsa State, he said, “Our Party is standing strong with the overwhelming popularity of Governor Douye Diri, whose achievements have earned him the support of the people and sobriquet, the Miracle Governor.

“As we speak, our Party is holding our campaign grand-finale in Yenegoa and we commend the people of Bayesla State for their overwhelming support for our Party and their resilience in resisting the shenanigans and threats of the APC. Recall that the running mate threatened to push people into the ocean if they don’t vote for them.



“The APC Candidate, Timipre Sylva, has no fighting chance in the face of the more popular candidate of the PDP. He has no message; the APC is practically dead in Bayelsa and cannot win in any Local Government of the State.”



For Imo State, the PDP said, “Our candidate Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, is leading in the three senatorial zones and the 27 Local government areas in Imo State.

“The message of our Party and candidate is to Make Imo Safe Again.



“We are set to win overwhelmingly in Imo State because of the acceptability of our candidate and Party among the people. He is accessible, grassroot politician, humane, understands and connects to the suffering of the people.



“He has always won elections through popular vote and he will win on Saturday.



“In contrast, the candidate of the APC, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has never won any election. He has always been disconnected from the people.



“In this election no matter the shenanigans by Gov Uzodimma and APC, defeat stares them in the face. Gov. Uzodimma cannot win in any Polling Unit in a free and fair election in Imo State.



“He has no organic support in any part of the State including his home zone, Orlu.”

In order to protect the integrity and ensure neutrality of the election management body the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the party reiterated its demand that the INEC Charman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, remove the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC.

Ologunagba said, “The PDP, the people of Imo State, CSOs, traditional institutions, Youth Groups and others in Imo have consistently demanded for the removal of Prof. Sylvia Agu as Imo REC.

“Less than four days to the election, the INEC Chairman has not redeployed Prof. Sylvia Agu despite the widespread outcry.



This is despite the lead provided by the IGP



“Information available to us indicates that INEC had held several meetings on the Imo election and that preponderance of opinion in INEC was that it was imperative that Prof. Sylvia Agu should be redeployed in order to maintain the integrity and neutrality of INEC.



“The INEC Chairman should not succumb to the alleged pressure from the APC, especially from an APC national officer said to be related to Prof. Sylvia Agu.



“It is in the interest of Prof. Agu to recuse herself from participating, supervising or superintending the Saturday, November 11, election in Imo State.

“The PDP is aware of Prof. Agu’s mission which is to compromise and manipulate the election in favour of the APC, having regards to her antecedent in previous elections.



“The PDP wants to state that our Party and Candidate are winning the Imo election and we and the people of Imo State will never fold our hands and watch the election manipulated by anybody whatsoever.

“The PDP believe that the INEC Chairman knows the implication of any attempt to compromise election in a State like Imo. He should heed the voice of reason and redeploy Prof Agu immediately.”