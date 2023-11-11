Guber polls: Clark urges INEC to investigate alleged irregularities

Chief Edwin Clark

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Elder statesman Edwin Clark has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate reported cases of irregularities in Saturday’s governorship elections held in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

Clark made the call when a group, South-South Diamond Ladies paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said the discovery of completed result sheets with names of voters even before the first vote was cast was very unfortunate.

Clark, who is also the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said for INEC to redeem its image from the fallout of the 2023 general elections, the commission must investigate alleged irregularities reported in the three states.

He said, “This is an election to give the INEC the opportunity to redeem itself. Discovering completed result sheets with names of voters and so on is very unfortunate.

“INEC should investigate and make a public statement on this issue otherwise, they will be condemned as we did in the last general election. I still believe the election will be free and fair to a greater extent.

“The elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi. I think INEC should redeem its image.

“What happened in the last election was very disappointing because if you say that you are going to use technology, you must use it because you provide it in your guidelines and in the electoral law.

“INEC should redeem its image because without an effective, honest INEC, we are in trouble because democracy will not work in this country.”

Clark expressed gratitude to the group for the visit. He advised them to continue to participate in the affairs of the country for the development of Nigeria.

Earlier, the President of the group, Victoria Egelege said the South-South Diamond Ladies was an association of the Niger Delta women aimed at providing, social, educational and economic empowerment to women and children.

She said, “We also aim at safeguarding the right of the children and provide for the wellbeing of children who were exposed to any form of abuse.”

Egelege described Chief Clark as a nation-builder who always had the interest of every Nigerian at heart irrespective of geopolitical zones also presented to him a merit award and bestowed upon him the position of grand patron of the group.