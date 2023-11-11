Guber poll: Sorting, counting of votes ongoing in Imo

The sorting and counting of votes in Saturday’s Governorship election in Imo is currently ongoing in most polling units in the state.

Our correspondent monitoring the poll reports that voting ended in most polling units in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area at about 4.30pm.

At Umunumo Town School 08, Central School Umueze I (010) in Umueze and Central School Umueze II (011) in Umuleke, sorting and counting of votes began by 4.50pm.

Recall that of the 700 registered voters in Central School Ogboama (09), Umuezeala Community in the LGA, only 200 persons were accredited to vote, an indication of voter apathy in the area.