Guber poll: Reps task FG to caution political parties in Bayelsa

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to call political parties in Bayelsa State to order ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

This is sequel to a motion of urgent public importance by Hon Marie Enenimiefe drawing attention of the House to possible unrest in the state in the build-up to the election.

He wants the National Security Adviser to swing into action to guarantee a peaceful election in the state.

A viral video of the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), inciting violence in the forthcoming election had sparked reactions from Nigerians and this is a concern for lawmakers.

Meanwhile, following the statement of the Chief of Army Staff expressing worry over classified documents ending up in the public space, the House of Representatives is calling for forensic storage of security information.

The House through a motion by Honourable Stanley Olajide decried the leakage of security information which it fears is affecting the fight against insecurity in the country.