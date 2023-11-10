Guber election: Imo not a war zone – Frank Mba

…Says they will provide level playing ground for all contestants

By Anayo Okoli

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in charge of the Imo state governorship holding tomorrow, Frank Mba has promised to provide a level playing ground for all contestants in the polls.

Mbah assured that the police and other security agencies will do what is right and what the law says.

Speaking in Owerri, when he briefed media and observer groups deployed to monitor the election, Mbah noted that all over the world politicians have the DNA to cause crisis during elections, but promise that they will not be allowed to have their way in the Imo election.

He said that policemen have been deployed to strategic areas across the state. DIG Mbah also said that some unnamed politicians were being watched and monitored.

“We will do what is right, what the law says. We will do it professionally, and operationally to provide a level playing ground for all contestants in tomorrow’s election.

“Imo is not a war zone; Imo is not on fire. Whatever is the security problem, it is not insurmountable. Let us work together, we will deliver”, Mbah said.