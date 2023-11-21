Greetings to Jonathan at 66 

Goodluck Jonathan

Yesterday, November 20, 2023, marked the 66th birthday of former President Goodluck Jonathan. We join millions of well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians in celebrating Dr Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan, GEJ, for his exemplary legacies as the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Jonathan was a university lecturer until he was picked as the Deputy to the Governor of Bayelsa State, the late DSP Alamieyeseigha, in 1999. Following Amieyeseigha’s impeachment on December 9, 2005, Jonathan emerged as Governor. He became the Deputy to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in May 2007 and was sworn in as President when Yar’Adua died on May 6, 2010.

Jonathan proved that while building of ambitious projects are central to development and a better life for the people, personal example leaves much more enduring footprints.

Throughout his five years as President, Jonathan never used his enormous powers to oppress or dehumanise political opponents despite being “the most abused” president, as he dryly put it. Under him, our democracy flourished as never before. He said he was neither an emperor nor a “General”, and that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigeria.

He practised what he preached, such that even when the 2015 presidential election was going against him, he threw in the towel ahead of the result announcement. He congratulated the winner, Muhammadu Buhari, and saved the country from a massing of evil forces waiting to levy war on the nation. Since then, Jonathan has been elevated to international statesman status just like President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Jonathan also set a good example with the level of independence that the Independent National Electoral Commissioned, INEC, enjoyed under his watch. He followed closely some of the recommendations of the Justice Muhammadu Uwais Panel on Electoral Reforms and appointed by popular demand an independent-minded INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, a man he never met beforehand.

We also remember Jonathan’s valiant endorsement of the Anti-Same Sex Marriage Act on January 13, 2014 despite threats from powerful Western countries, especially the USA and UK.

Jonathan made his share of mistakes, such as not being decisive enough to curb corruption in his government. He also flopped in the fight against terrorism and efforts to rescue the Chibok Schoolgirls, among others.

Nevertheless, we appreciate him and thank him for his service to Nigeria.