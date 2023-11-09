‘Grandma plenty pass Grandpa’, Adekunle Gold advises men to take care of themselves

Popular Nigerian musician, Adekunle Kosoko, known as Adekunle Gold, has advised men to take care of themselves.

The singer sent the message in a post on his official X account.

According to the singer, in the world we live in today, we find more aged females than aged males.

He wrote, “Men, take care of yourself. Grandma plenty pass grandpa for this world”, he wrote.

His tweet comes on the heels of several statistics revealing that women generally live longer than men.

According to studies, women in many parts of the world have a higher life expectancy than their male counterparts.

Experts ascribe this to various life factors like lifestyle choices and social attitudes.