Grammy nominations 2024: Countdown begins

In a few minutes, the Grammy nominations 2024 will be released by the Recording Academy.

There are a few things to note as we await the contenders for music’s top awards.

The Academy is cutting Album, Record, and Song of the Year, along with Best New Artist nominations. It is down from 10 to eight nominees each.

Also, these nominations mark the introduction of three new categories. These are Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance, and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Furthermore, the nominees will be revealed by a cast of stars. They include St. Vincent, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, and 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Jon Bon Jovi.

Meanwhile, the Grammy nominations 2024 are under the shadows of rape accusations directed at a former Recording Academy CEO, Neil Portnow .

However, the Grammys are set to take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

We will be back with the full list of nominations once released.