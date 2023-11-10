Gov Adeleke’s son, B-red undergoes kneel surgery

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Son of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Adebayo, popularly known as B-Red recently went under the blade for kneeling surgery.

B-RED, a popular hip-hop artist, who is a cousin to Davido disclosed this on Thursday on his X page.

The musician, it was gathered had been having difficulty walking on his feet recently, hence, the need for the surgery.

He was said to have stayed away from public functions in recent times due to the kneel issues.

The medium cannot ascertain what led to the kneeling pains in the first place but he expressed his hopefulness to be back on his feet soon after the surgery.

It reads, “Thank God for a successful surgery on my left knee…gratitude always now I can walk”.