Ghanian footballer Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during game in Albania

Ghanian footballer Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away at the age of 28 after collapsing on the pitch during a league game between FK Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian league.

Dwamena reportedly collapsed in the 28th minute of the game, with the referee calling for a halt in the game and medics rushing to the scene.

According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.

Dwamena started his career at Red Bull Salzburg and played for Spanish teams like Levante and Zaragoza.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in a statement on X, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael!”

His former teams have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late forward.

Estamos devastados por la triste noticia del fallecimiento de nuestro exjugador Raphael Dwamena



Queremos mandar todo nuestro cariño y afecto para su familia y sus seres queridos. Siempre estarás en el recuerdo de todo el zaragocismo



Descansa en paz 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXuTXgpfzQ — Real Zaragoza 🦁 (@RealZaragoza) November 11, 2023

🕯️ Der FC Zürich trauert um Raphael Dwamena.



Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. Du bleibst immer einer von uns!#fcz pic.twitter.com/rIwaMyYsKx — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) November 11, 2023

Dwamena has battled recurring heart conditions over the years and once collapsed during a football game in 2021.

In 2017, Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition. While with Levante UD, he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) placed through surgery in January 2020, allowing his club to track his heart during matches.

During his time at FC Zurich, Dwamena’s transfer to English side, Brighton and Hove Albion collapsed after he failed a medical, despite both clubs agreeing on a transfer fee.

Vanguard News