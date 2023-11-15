Gaming company launches innovative ‘FlexiCut’ feature

By Etop Ekanem

Leading sports and digital entertainment company, BetKing, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new feature on its platform – FlexiCut. This innovative feature empowers customers to customise their accumulator bets, offering the freedom to shape their odds and increase their chances of winning.

With FlexiCut, BetKing is setting a new standard in the sports entertainment industry, as the feature is set to revolutionise the way bettors engage with accumulator bets. Using this feature, players stand a chance to decide how many selections they want to “cut” from their accumulator bets, thereby increasing their potential for a winning outcome. The key messaging for this landmark feature is ‘Protect your Bet, Increase your chances of winnings with FlexiCut’.

Commenting on this exciting feature, the Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to innovation and continuous customer engagement. “At BetKing, we’ve always strived to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and FlexiCut is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. With FlexiCut, we’re putting the power back into the hands of our players, allowing them to tailor their accumulator bets according to their preferences and strategies. This feature opens up a whole new world of possibilities for sports and entertainment enthusiasts alike.”

“It’s all about enhancing the excitement and potential rewards of sports gaming, and we can’t wait to see how our customers make the most of this feature. BetKing is committed to providing the ultimate sports betting experience, and FlexiCut is a significant step in that direction,” he added.

Also commenting on this, Lola Marcus, the Head of Brand and Product Marketing at KingMakers, said, “With the FlexiCut feature, we are pleased that bettors on our platform can decide how many game selections they want to “cut” from their accumulator bets, and by so doing, increase their potential for a winning outcome. This innovative feature also exemplifies our dedication to continuously improving our services to provide our users with the best betting experience possible.”

FlexiCut is an exclusively online feature and is currently accessible only via the mobile platform for BetKing’s M+ users. It also uniquely provides unlimited cuts on Acca selections, giving users the freedom to tailor their bets without any limitations.

Betking continues to restate its commitment to enriching individuals and communities whilst providing a platform for online sports betting enthusiasts to enjoy premium entertainment. With the FlexiCut feature, players are enabled to win big with the high odds and bonuses BetKing provides whilst enjoying the thrill of the game. For more information about FlexiCut, sign up with BetKing on their mobile website or with their new android app.