Fury vs Usyk fight gets new date

November 2, 2023

​​Tyson Fury’s long-overdue showdown with Oleksandr Usyk has been delayed yet again, it’s been claimed. 

The pair’s eagerly-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title fight was all set to take place in Saudi Arabia on December 23 before Fury was embarrassed by boxing novice Francis Ngannou. 

Fury eeked out a narrow decision victory over the former UFC star but immediately poured cold water on the prospect of jumping straight back into camp for the December dust-up.

 Team Usyk insisted it was December or bust for the battle of heavyweight supremacy, which Saudi boxing chiefs have splashed out £200 million for.

