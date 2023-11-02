Fury vs Usyk fight gets new date

​​Tyson Fury’s long-overdue showdown with Oleksandr Usyk has been delayed yet again, it’s been claimed.

The pair’s eagerly-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title fight was all set to take place in Saudi Arabia on December 23 before Fury was embarrassed by boxing novice Francis Ngannou.

Fury eeked out a narrow decision victory over the former UFC star but immediately poured cold water on the prospect of jumping straight back into camp for the December dust-up.

Team Usyk insisted it was December or bust for the battle of heavyweight supremacy, which Saudi boxing chiefs have splashed out £200 million for.