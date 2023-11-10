Fubara wouldn’t have become gov if… – Wike

… Insist on no problem with Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that if he had followed the advice given to him by some Christian Bishops in the state when he was shopping for a successor he would not have chosen Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to take over from him.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, noted that there was a problem between him and his political son and successor, Fubara.

The minister spoke at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt yesterday as the Special Guest and Chief Launcher of the book, titled: Law and Society: A Compendium of Speeches and Addresses, written by former Chief Judge of the state and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the governing council of Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu.

Wike warned those fanning the embers of war in the state to desist from such motive so that the state would continue on the path of peace.

They lambasted those who inputted ethnic colouration into the political crisis that erupted in the state for their misunderstanding.

He said it was because of his character that President Bola Tinubu found him worthy to make him the Minister of FCT, adding that if he had heeded to advice of some Bishops in the state his successor would not have been governor.

Wike said: “I am a man of character. I would not have been the minister of FCT, a non-member of the APC to become minister of FCT, then you should know that I am a man of character.

“If I had followed you people who are Bishops today, Fubara would not have been Governor. The way you people are pushing to go, if I had followed that part and supported the person you wanted me to support it would not have been possible.

“So, I urge all of you, if you want to help, help. If you cannot help, do not cause war.

“I do not know where you are getting the problem, if there is a problem you will see it. Let nobody deceive you, If I say there would be a problem, there would be. I do not need to win, when you want to make peace, open your door so when you make the peace, it will follow you.”

However, Fubara, who was the Chief presenter, was represented by the Head of Service, Dr George Nweke, who hailed the author of the book, stressing the author’s efforts to compile his experience into a book that showed his contribution to the state.

Fubara commends his predecessor for his strides in the infrastructural development of the institution.